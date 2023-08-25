Roman Kemp revealed as new official co-host on The One Show

Roman Kemp has been confirmed as a new official co-host on The One Show.

He’ll join Alex Jones alongside Jermaine Jenas having regularly appeared as a guest host last year.

Roman Kemp said: “I’m very excited to become a permanent presenter on The One Show, I have had so much fun filming with the team already over the past year on the sofa. It’s a dream-come true to be on prime-time BBC One, bringing the best topical news and entertainment to the nation.”

Joanne Vaughan-Jones, Editor of The One Show added: “We’re thrilled to have Roman join us as a regular One Show host alongside Alex and Jermaine on the sofa. It’s an exciting new chapter for the show, and we’re looking forward to viewers seeing even more of Roman.”

Additionally, Lauren Laverne will take up a regular spot on the sofa with Ronan Keating continuing to appear.

Ronan Keating said: “I have loved being part of The One Show presenting team and I’ve had the best few years working alongside Alex, Jermaine and the whole team. I’ll be doing less shows this year due to my performing and recording schedule but I’m still very much part of the family and wish Roman the best of luck.”

Meanwhile, Matt Allwright and Nikki Fox will continue with their hosting duties on Watchdog.

The One Show airs at 7PM each weekday evening on BBC One.

Launched in 2006, The One Show covers a diverse range of topics including current events, human interest stories, celebrity interviews, and features on arts, culture, and lifestyle.