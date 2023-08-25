Ricky Hatton documentary release date and trailer for new Sky TV show

A new documentary exploring boxing legend Ricky Hatton is coming to Sky.

Titled simply Hatton, the show is the definitive portrayal of Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton—a unique working-class hero and one of the world’s most beloved boxers.

With unprecedented access to Ricky and a treasure trove of unseen archival footage, the documentary chronicles his evolution from the Hattersley estate near Manchester to his headline moments on the glittering Las Vegas strip. It offers an emotional glimpse into the life of a remarkable sporting icon.

Through candid reflections from ‘The Hitman’ himself, his closest friends, family, and peers, the documentary delves into Hatton’s journey both inside and outside the boxing ring.

The feature-length documentary will come to Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW from Thursday, 31 August at 9PM.

For now you can watch a first trailer below…

From the outset of his professional career, Ricky was destined for greatness. Rising swiftly to the pinnacle of his sport, he became a public favorite, a fierce force in the boxing ring. Yet, the agony of defeat later became overwhelming, leading to depression, addiction, and shame. Despite his outward courage, a hidden darkness took hold.

Significantly, his relationships with those closest to him unravelled.

A nearly decade-long estrangement from his family and a parting with his coach pushed Ricky to his lowest point, even attempting suicide. Raw and gripping, the documentary presents this cautionary and inspiring tale of a man navigating through fragile bonds and shattered aspirations, striving to make sense of a life that seemed destined for a positive conclusion.

Hatton is directed by the multi-award-winning Dan Dewsbury and produced by Noah Media Group.

Watch on Sky and NOW from 31 August.

