The Push: New Channel 4 documentary to explore murder of Fawziyah Javed

Channel 4 has announced a new documentary series about the murder of Fawziyah Javed.

In 2021, the 31-year-old lawyer from Leeds went on a mini getaway to Edinburgh with her husband.

They were captured on CCTV strolling arm in arm through the city. However, by 10:30PM that same evening, tragedy struck as Fawziyah tragically lost her life after falling from Arthur’s Seat. Within two days, her husband had been apprehended and accused of her murder.

The Push will offer an unprecedented glimpse into the murder trial, unfolding minute by minute.

With exclusive access to the courtroom proceedings, Fawziyah’s grieving family navigating the distressing experience of listening to the evidence, and her loved ones coping with the aftermath, this series evokes both anger and sorrow, shedding light on a life lost due to a coercive and controlling domestic abuse relationship.

What sets it apart is the remarkable record of abuse Fawziyah documented, which becomes the undeniable proof for the jury, leaving no room for doubt about the harrowing reality concealed behind closed doors.

Channel 4’s Head of Documentaries Alisa Pomeroy said: “To tell Fawziyah’s story in this way, with her family bravely sharing what is an unimaginably painful time for them, is both a great privilege and a great responsibility. No woman should have to suffer an abusive relationship.

“Shining a light on this heart-breaking case is important for many reasons, and I hope that other women suffering in a similar way might find strength in seeing this film to make a lifesaving change in their own life. The access gained by Anna and the team at Candour to make this series is unique and I have no doubt they will honour Fawziyah’s memory, showing how her killer was brought to justice.”

Series Director Anna Hall at producers Candour TV, added: “It’s been such a privilege to see the process of justice played out minute by minute at Edinburgh High Court and it’s been an utter privilege to work with Fawziyah’s large and loving family who are destroyed by what has happened to her.

“I find myself making another film about a woman who was on the verge of leaving an abusive relationship – the most dangerous time for any woman – and I want to weep. How many more women will be killed at the hands of their abusive partners? But I know we will all learn so many vitally important things which helped to convict her abuser.”