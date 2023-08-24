Black Ops renewed for second series on BBC One

BBC comedy show Black Ops has been renewed for a second series.

The show first aired, created by BAFTA- winning actor and writer Gbemisola Ikumelo, BAFTA-winning actor and producer Akemnji Ndifornyen and writing duo Joe Tucker and Lloyd Woolf, first debuted earlier this year.

In the first series, Dom and Kay joined the Met Police as Police Community Support Officers in the hope of cleaning up their community, but found themselves unwittingly thrust into the murky world of deep cover infiltration and a powerful criminal enterprise.

Black Ops: Kay (HAMMED ANIMASHAUN), Dom (GBEMISOLA IKUMELO). Credit: BBC/Ricky Darko

In series two, Gbemisola Ikumelo will be reprising her role as Dom and Hammed Animashaun (The Wheel of Time) will be back as Kay, with the duo set to be thrust into a new adventure. Akemnji Ndifornyen also reprises his role as gang boss Tevin.

Gbemisola Ikumelo, said: “It’s been such a joy to see how audiences have got behind this show. So, it feels like a no-brainer to get the band back together and create more danger, adventure and laughs for everyone. This next season promises to have Dom and Kay really surprising us. Can’t wait!”

Akemnji Ndifornyen, added: “And we’re back! We had so much fun doing the first one we just had to go again. Much love to our audience for watching and to the BBC for their support. I can’t wait to show you what’s next for Dom, Kay – and of course – Tevin. Let’s go!”

Joe Tucker and Lloyd Woolf, enthused: “We’re delighted to get the chance to send Dom and Kay on a brand-new caper.”

Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy, commented: “The first series of Black Ops had BBC viewers hooked with a perfect balance of big laughs and gripping plot. Gbemisola, Akemnji, Joe and Lloyd have created something special, and we look forward to seeing what Dom and Kay get up to next.”

The first series is available on BBC iPlayer now.