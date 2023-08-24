Everyone Else Burns renewed for second series on Channel 4

Everyone Else Burns S1 First Look. Pictured: (L-R) Amy James-Kelly as Rachel, Kate O'Flynn as Fiona, Simon Bird as David and Harry Connor as Aaron in Everyone Else Burns.

A second series of Channel 4 comedy Everyone Else Burns has been confirmed.

After a highly successful debut, accompanied by an escape from eternal hellfire, the Lewis family is making a triumphant return.

The second series promises a fiery blend of family turmoil, marital upheaval, and righteous revolt, featuring our beloved God-fearing Mancunians.

Everyone Else Burns S1 First Look. Pictured: Simon Bird as David in Everyone Else Burns.

Viewers will witness Rachel (Amy James-Kelly) embarking on a quest for a fresh direction, leading a rebellion that could reshape the entire congregation. Furthermore, a figure from the past will resurface, potentially shaping the family’s destiny.

As Rachel faces the disappointment of dashed university dreams and endures 40 gloomy days of ‘penance,’ her journey to independence encounters new hurdles as long-held family secrets emerge. Meanwhile, Fiona (Kate O’Flynn) finds her world flipped upside down when a person from her history re-enters her life, a person she desperately wishes to forget.

Aaron (Harry Connor), fuelled by an inner Moses, initiates a revolutionary mission against the top-ranking ‘snake’ at the Chapter to bring The Order into the modern era. Lastly, David (Simon Bird) takes on the role of a ‘good Dad’ with disastrous yet comedic results. Adding to his challenges is a novel experience: the genuine interest of a woman.

Amidst the chaos, can David and Fiona rekindle the flame in their marriage? Can a 13-year-old orchestrate a genuine coup? And will Rachel maintain her independence as she navigates the world of ‘marriage courtship’ and is pressured to select a future spouse?

A release date for series two is to be announced.

Everyone Else Burns is written by Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor and co-produced by Jax Media (part of Imagine Entertainment) and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Laura Riseam, Channel 4 Commissioning Editor said: “I’m elated that the Lewis family have (so far) survived eternal damnation for long enough in order to deliver another series of the excellent Everyone Else Burns for Channel 4 viewers.

“I’m very grateful to the brilliant minds of Oli and Dillon and the whole team at Jax Media and Universal International Studios and we can’t wait to see what’s in store when series two hits our screens.”