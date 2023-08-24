Disney+ series detailing Adidas and Puma's rivalry to feature Usain Bolt, Neymar and Zinedine Zidane

Disney+ is to explore the worlds of Adidas and Puma in a brand new TV series.

Provisionally titled World War Shoe: Adidas vs. Puma, the documentary will feature contributions from some of the biggest sports stars in the world including Usain Bolt, Neymar and Zinedine Zidane.

They’ll be joined by some of the biggest names in fashion including June Ambrose and KidSuper.

The three-part documentary series is brought to life by the Emmy-winning showrunner Morgan Fallon, renowned directors Oliver Clark and Blair Macdonald of Team Khan and David Beckham’s Studio 99.

This show delves into the intricate workings of two of the globe’s most influential sporting brands, whose intertwined history and fierce rivalry create a narrative like no other.

With an unprecedented look behind the scenes at both companies, the series unearths an unexpected and remarkable tale of sibling rivalry between Adi and Rudi Dassler. These two brothers, whose antagonistic relationship spanned decades, played an instrumental role in shaping the contemporary sportswear landscape.

From their humble beginnings in the idyllic German village of Herzogenaurach to their meteoric rise as international powerhouse brands, World War Shoe: Adidas vs. Puma unravels how their competition helped revolutionize the sportswear industry.

As they forged partnerships with notable figures in sports, music and fashion, the series will delve into how these iconic companies left an indelible mark on the sports and pop culture landscape.

A release date for the series is to be announced.

