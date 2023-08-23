ITV reveals line up of presenters and pundits for 2023 Rugby World Cup

ITV has unveiled its presenting and pundit line up for the 2023 Rugby World Cup this autumn.

With dedicated teams stationed both in France and the UK, the tournament’s entire range of matches will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITV4.

The coverage commences with the much-anticipated opening match between France and New Zealand on 8 September and culminates in the Final at the Stade de France in Paris on 28 October. Extensive content and match highlights will also be accessible online via ITVX.

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023. Pictured: (l-r) Maggie Alphonso, Mark Pougatch, Jill Douglas, Jonny Wilkinson, Greg Laidlaw, Brian O’Driscoll and Sam Warburton

The presentation team, led by Mark Pougatch, will be accompanied by Jill Douglas, who will be hosting coverage from France, supported by David Flatman and Hugh Woozencroft. This dynamic team of presenters and pundits is geared to offer top-notch insight and expert analysis to capture the vibrant atmosphere and thrill of the Rugby World Cup.

The punditry lineup includes renowned figures such as Jonny Wilkinson, Maggie Alphonsi, Sam Warburton, Jamie Roberts, Brian O’Driscoll, Greig Laidlaw, Philippa Tuttiett, Bryan Habana, Sir Clive Woodward, Rory Best, John Barclay, Sergio Parisse, Gareth Thomas, Jim Hamilton, George Gregan, Sir Ian McGeechan, Lawrence Dallaglio and Sean Fitzpatrick.

Co-commentators, a collection of experienced rugby personalities, will enrich the coverage with their insights. The lineup features Ben Kay, Ugo Monye, Shane Williams, Scott Hastings, Tom Shanklin, Gordon D’Arcy, and Nolli Waterman.

Providing on-the-ground reports, interviews and insights from the competing teams in France are Gabriel Clarke, Lee McKenzie and Topsy Ojo. Commentary for the matches will be brought to audiences by Nick Mullins, Miles Harrison, Johnnie Hammond, Martin Gillingham and Claire Thomas.

The Rugby World Cup 2023 kicks off with an unmissable match between the host nation, France and the All Blacks on the 8 September at 6::45PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

