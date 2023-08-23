Coastguard: Search and Rescue SOS renewed for second series on Channel 5

Coastguard: Search and Rescue SOS will return for a second series on Channel 5.

The new episodes of the observational documentary series continue its focus on the remarkable individuals within The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

Providing exclusive access to their operations, the show once again takes viewers on a journey alongside the various teams working across the entire UK.

In the first series, the show delved into daring search and rescue helicopter missions, critical criminal maritime investigations, as well as the work of survey inspectors inspecting and detaining vessels ranging from fishing trawlers to commercial tankers. The tense 999 mayday operations centre also featured prominently, showcasing nail-biting stories.

Throughout the Summer and Autumn of 2023, four dedicated filming units will follow MCA teams across the UK, unveiling untold stories that have never before been brought to television screens.

The series is made by Middlechild Productions.

Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor: Factual Entertainment Channel 5 & Paramount + said: “In addition to being a high-rating first series, the channel received an enormous amount of praise from viewers applauding the immense bravery, tireless work and difficult tasks carried out by those that work for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

“Middlechild crafted a tense and dramatic series that reflects real lives and real dangers. I’m delighted it delivered such a positive reaction and that more episodes are on their way.”

David Sumnall, Managing Director of Middlechild added: “It’s been a genuine privilege to be able to follow the work of the MCA staff and volunteers for the last 12 months. Their professionalism, dedication and bravery is incredible to witness.

“Thankfully audiences agreed and we’re getting to put on the hard hats and harnesses again! Series two promises to be another roller coaster of emotions with nail biting rescues, tense inspections and important criminal investigations.”

You can catch up on the first series online now via Channel5.com.