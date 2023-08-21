Channel 4 has announced an epic new challenge for its Stand Up To Cancer fundraiser.

Famous faces are set to embark on a daring adventure for a charitable cause in new show, Don’t Look Down.

Commissioned by Channel 4 and produced by South Shore, this ambitious show will follow a group of brave celebrities as they join forces to conquer an extraordinary high wire walk suspended 300 feet above one of London’s most iconic landmarks, all in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

Leading the way as the host and part of the celebrity team is Paddy McGuinness. The cast of well-known personalities – to be announced – will undergo intensive training in the Austrian Alps under the guidance of the world’s top experts in high wire walking. Their ultimate goal: to achieve an unprecedented feat – a relay walk led by Paddy himself, traversing a high wire above London.

Over a span of six weeks, the celebrities will undergo a transformative journey from novices to individuals capable of facing their fears and mastering physically and mentally demanding training exercises. Their growth will be marked by overcoming challenges, fostering teamwork, and conquering personal fears.

As the training phase concludes, the climax awaits – an awe-inspiring high wire walk spanning 1,000 feet, positioned 300 feet above the city of London. With the crucial mantra Don’t Look Down echoing in their minds, these courageous individuals will unite for a heart-pounding and vertigo-inducing experience that promises to be as exhilarating as it is unforgettable.

Paddy McGuinness said: “I’ve done all kinds of shows, but this is definitely the most nerve racking! I’m so excited to be hosting Don’t Look Down, which is undoubtedly going to be the challenge of a lifetime for everyone involved.

“I can’t wait to get cracking and see whether I can lead the team to find the nerve to take on this ridiculously high and very difficult walk. They’re not going to be in for an easy ride, but it’s all for such a brilliant cause and I hope we raise loads of money for Stand Up To Cancer. I’m now off to practice on the washing line.”

A celebrity line up and start date are to be announced.