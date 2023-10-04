Abbey Clancy goes inside celebrity homes for new TV show on ITVBe

Abbey Clancy is to explore celebrity homes for a brand new TV show.

Model Abbey Clancy is embarking on a journey into the inner sanctums of the planet’s most chic and private residences.

In new series Abbey Clancy: Celebrity Homes, she encounters renowned and accomplished celebrities who share her fervour for interior design.

No corners remain unexplored as Abbey gains exclusive access to these remarkable homes, delving into the lives of the inhabitants and uncovering the motivations driving their designs.

The series offers an intimate look into the personal stories behind their cherished belongings, providing an extraordinary glimpse into their lives through a blend of warmth, entertainment, and revelations.

Abbey Clancy: Celebrity Homes starts on Thursday 12 October at 9PM on ITVBe.

The first episode features fellow model Jodie Kidd and singer Heidi Range.