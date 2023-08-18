Designing The Hebrides series 2 coming to BBC as Banjo Beale returns

The BBC has confirmed a second series of Designing The Hebrides.

Renowned interior design expert, Banjo Beale, will embark on another captivating journey with filming underway.

The upcoming six-part series, co-commissioned by BBC Scotland and BBC Two and produced by DSP Production (a Banijay UK company), will showcase Banjo’s remarkable makeovers in Scotland’s breathtaking Hebridean locales, including the Isle of Easdale, Isle of Harris, South Uist, and his own home island, Mull.

Teaming up once more with his skilled crew of tradespeople, Banjo ventures across the Scottish islands, channeling their craftsmanship, energy, and creativity to bring his Hebridean design visions to life. Scheduled for broadcast on BBC Scotland, BBC Two, and BBC iPlayer in 2024, the new series promises even wilder adventures as Banjo navigates challenges posed by the elements, logistical hurdles, and the candid islanders’ perspectives.

Banjo said: “I was genuinely blown away by the response to the first series of Designing The Hebrides. This new series will be even more wild as I hit the road with my motley crew of tradespeople and the breakout star of the show… Grampa the dog.

“Designing the Hebrides takes a resourceful approach to renovating, rummaging for materials and weaving a little bit of magic to deliver designs that don’t cost the earth. Once again I’ll be up against it with wild weather and logistical headaches, amidst a backdrop of stunning scenery and straight talking islanders. It’s going to be my biggest adventure yet!

“The Hebrides and our beautiful island community of Mull captured people’s hearts and it really helped to make this more than a makeover show. It’s a real honour to share our patch of paradise with the world. Main Street, Tobermory will be buzzing with the news the series is back!”

In each episode, viewers will witness Banjo and his team’s ingenuity in fulfilling unique design requests while contending with the unique demands of remote locales and extreme weather conditions. Designing The Hebrides encapsulates Banjo’s fervor, showcasing his determination to transform spaces and leave an indelible mark on these picturesque Scottish islands.

For now, series one of Designing The Hebrides is available to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

More on: BBC TV