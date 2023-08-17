Big Zuu's 12 Dishes in 12 Hours heads to ITV

Big Zuu will travel across Europe with celebrity guests for a new ITV series.

Big Zuu’s 12 Dishes in 12 Hours will air on ITV1 and ITVX in 2024.

It will see double BAFTA award winning broadcaster, artist and TV chef Big Zuu take both viewers and an all-star array of celebrity guests on a quest across Europe to get a true flavour of each city through sampling the delights of its local delicacies.

Big Zuu takes his renowned travel companions on an enlightening culinary journey, exploring 12 dishes to uncover the essence of each location.

From savouring local street delicacies to uncovering emerging gastronomic trends, Zuu’s culinary perspective leads both his celebrity guests and viewers on an adventurous exploration of various cities, revealing hidden gems, vibrant food markets, quaint eateries, and upscale restaurants across Europe.

The show serves up dishes that encapsulate each city’s narrative, spanning from its rich cultural heritage to its forward-looking culinary scene. Immersed in the local culture, Zuu and his guests venture off the conventional path, forging connections with locals to truly indulge in authentic cuisine.

Big Zuu’s 12 Dishes in 12 Hours is being co-produced by Twofour and Zuu’s new TV production label Big Productions.

Speaking of his new ITV series, Big Zuu said: “It’s always been a dream of mine to have my own food travelogue so I’m gassed to finally be able to announce this new show! I feel like travelling the world and eating food was the natural next step for me and the audience who have followed me since the beginning of my TV career.

“I’m also excited that this series is a co-pro with my own production label Big Productions and TwoFour. I’m so grateful to ITV and Natalie Rose for making this happen!”

Entertainment Commissioner at ITV Natalie Rose added: “It’s great to be working with Zuu, Twofour and Big Productions again, and an exciting time to bring Zuu’s infectious warmth and humour to ITV. From fine dining to mouth-watering street food, 12 Dishes combines Zuu’s love for food and travel, taking his culinary passion further than ever before- and for the first time, beyond UK shores. This really is a delightfully original and fresh format that will inform on the best places to eat abroad. Of course entertainment, warmth and humour will be XXL.”

More on: ITV TV