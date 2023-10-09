The Reckoning cast revealed for major new BBC One drama

The Reckoning has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The four-part series intricately examines the life of Jimmy Savile, an influential UK celebrity turned reviled figure following revelations of widespread abuse.

Utilizing drama’s power, the show delves into how Savile manipulated his status and connections to conceal his crimes, shedding light on the need to openly confront past horrors and address abuse.

Jimmy Saville (STEVE COOGAN). Credit: BBC/ITV Studios/Matt Squire

Through emotional and historical context, the series exposes his ability to evade justice while spotlighting the importance of understanding such narratives.

The Reckoning 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of The Reckoning:

Steve Coogan plays Jimmy Savile

Robert Emms plays Ray Teret

Michael Jibson plays Bill Cotton

Gemma Jones plays Agnes Savile

Mark Lewis Jones plays Charles Hullighan

Neil Pearson plays Eric Morley

Siobhan Finneran plays Beryl

Henry Goodman plays Sir Ludwig Guttman

Mark Stanley plays Dan Davies

Joseph Mydell plays Victor

Philippa Carson plays Susan

Madeleine Edmondson plays Sam

Watch The Reckoning on TV and online

The Reckoning begins on Monday, 9 October at 9PM. Episode two will air on Tuesday, 10 October. The series has four episodes.

You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer with all episodes released to stream from 9 October.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: “In the early 60s, Jimmy Savile became famous as a DJ in the dance halls of Leeds and Manchester. He ran sell-out dances for young people – but was also able to exploit this position.

“In an effort to legitimise his reputation, Savile took advantage of his celebrity status to pursue a voluntary role at his local hospital, Leeds General Infirmary. And his popularity as a DJ led the BBC to ask him to host their new TV show Top of the Pops.”

