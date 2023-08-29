The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies cast revealed of BBC One show

The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The new five-part series tells the story of two very different women and the conman they have in common
A teaser shares: “Cheryl is a bestselling fantasy fiction author who, recently bereaved, now lives alone with her poodle, Goblin. Alice (Staton) is a formidable PA, a mother, and a lifelong Madonna fan. Rob is an eccentric and celebrated ecopreneur (allegedly). Three apparent strangers with nothing in common… except Rob’s dupes, deceptions and delusions.
“This is a story about lies and artifice, about our weakness for self-deception, and about the rapid ascent of the modern fraudster. Asking why do ‘respectable’ psychopaths rise to the top? Why does a posh man in a suit still seem so plausible next to a working-class mum in a pink cape? And if you can’t beat them, is joining them really so bad?”
The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies:
- Rebekah Staton plays Alice Newman
- Alistair Petrie plays Rob Chance
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste plays Cheryl Harker
- Julian Barratt plays Benjy Dhillon
- Karl Johnson plays Bill Newman
- Derek Jacobi plays Sir Ralph Unwin
- Romola Garai plays Juno Fish
- Sandra James-Young plays Regina
- Ellie Haddington plays Diane
Watch the show on TV and online
The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies begins on BBC One on Tuesday, 29 August at 9PM.
You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer.
A teaser for the first episode shares: “Alice invested thousands in Robbie’s dodgy property scam before he disappeared. When she sees him again for the first time in 15 years, she’s determined to get to the truth.”