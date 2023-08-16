The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies is the brand new drama coming to BBC One in 2023 with a start date now confirmed!

The five-part singular thriller is the first original series from sibling writing duo Penelope Skinner and Ginny Skinner.

A teaser shares: “This is the story of two very different women (Alice Newman and Cheryl Harker) and the conman (Dr Rob Chance) they have in common; a dark, funny, and unpredictable thriller about three remarkable characters trapped in a tangled triangle of complexly layered half-truths and lies of epic proportions.”

ALICE (REBEKAH STATON)

Marianne Jean-Baptiste (In Fabric, Boxing Day), Alistair Petrie (Sex Education, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Night Manager) and Rebekah Staton (Raised by Wolves, Home) lead the cast as Cheryl, Rob and Alice respectively.

The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies start date

The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies comes to BBC One on Tuesday, 29 August at 9PM.

You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “Alice invested thousands in Robbie’s dodgy property scam before he disappeared. When she sees him again for the first time in 15 years, she’s determined to get to the truth.”

For now you can watch the first trailer below…

Creators Penelope and Ginny Skinner said: “We can’t wait for everyone to meet these three characters, so beautifully brought to life by Rebekah, Marianne and Alistair, and to tell their stories, so brilliantly realised by this stunning production.”

The cast also features Romola Garai (The Hour, Emma, Atonement) who plays Juno Fish, Alice’s boss, Derek Jacobi (Last Tango in Halifax, The Crown, Gladiator) who plays Sir Ralph Unwin, Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh, Mindhorn, Nathan Barley) who plays Alice’s husband Benjy, Karl Johnson (Hot Fuzz, Lark Rise to Candleford) who plays Bill, Alice’s father, and Ellie Haddington (Enola Holmes, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) who plays Diane, Alice’s mother.

More on: BBC TV