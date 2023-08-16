Showtrial series 2 confirmed on BBC One with brand new cast

BBC One drama Showtrial will return for a second series, it’s been announced.

The new series will feature a brand new cast and explosive murder investigation, once again centring around a hotly contested criminal trial that divides the nation and takes place in the full glare of the media spotlight.

The new Showtrial will star BAFTA award-winner Adeel Akhtar (Sherwood, Ali & Ava, Utopia), Nathalie Armin (Home, Unforgotten, The Batman), and Michael Socha (The Gallows Pole, Chernobyl, This Is England).

A teaser shares: “When the high-profile climate activist Marcus Calderwood is left for dead in a violent hit and run, he uses his dying moments to identify his killer – a serving policeman. But who is this unnamed ‘Officer X’? What does his own history reveal about the nature of trauma and revenge, and was Marcus’s death a careless accident or cold-blooded murder?

“From the victim’s last breath to the jury’s final verdict, Showtrial takes us into the worlds of the charismatic and cocky officer Justin Mitchell (Michael Socha); Sam Gill (Adeel Akhtar), an anxious defense solicitor with a reputation for winning lost causes; and Leila Hassoun-Kenny (Nathalie Armin), a rigorous CPS lawyer leading the case against the accused.

“As public outrage reaches fever-pitch, Showtrial questions what happens when a trial is dominated by contentious issues and whether the truth is ever clear cut. Is a fair trial possible when tensions are riding so high?”

Made by World Productions (Vigil, Line of Duty, Anne), the fictional drama is written and created by Ben Richards.

Adeel Akhtar said: “I’m a big fan of Ben’s writing and so excited to be given the opportunity to join the second series of a brilliant show.”

Nathalie Armin enthused: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this brilliant story. Leila is a fascinating role and I can’t wait to bring her to life.”

Michael Socha added: “Loved series one! I cannot wait to get into the shoes of a character with such depth and ambiguity.”

Showtrial creator and writer Ben Richards commented: “I am very grateful to the BBC for the opportunity to explore another sensational trial which I hope will be just as entertaining as our first outing. I love writing Showtrial and I’m honoured to have a cast of such high quality to deliver it.”

A start date for the new series is to be confirmed.

