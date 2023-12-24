Here’s what to watch on TV tonight, Christmas Eve 2023, with our top picks from this evening’s schedule

As Christmas Eve unfolds, tonight’s TV sparkles with a festive array of shows to enhance your festive cheer.

Beyond Paradise (BBC One, 9PM)

The Death In Paradise spin-off returns for a first Christmas special. An eccentric burglar breaks into four homes over a winter’s night but steals nothing. In fact, he leaves things behind for the bemused residents to find in the morning.

Britain Get Singing (ITV1, 9PM)

Hosted by Roman Kemp, Britain Get Singing will see five groups made up of stars from TV’s biggest shows – Good Morning Britain, Love Island, Coronation Street, The Masked Singer and EastEnders – take to the stage in a bid to deliver a show-stopping performance. Last year, Loose Women were declared champions with their rendition of Bridge Over Troubled Water but who has what it takes to impress this year and walk away victorious?

Britain Get Singing on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Molly Marsh, Marcel Somerville, Davide Sanclimenti, Zachariah Noble, Jacques O’Neill

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (ITV1, 5:25PM)

The iconic winter movie enjoys its now traditional Christmas airing on ITV1 tonight, starring Macaulay Culkin as Hapless youngster Kevin.

The Repair Shop Christmas Special (BBC One, 8PM)

It’s Christmas at The Repair Shop, and the team face four festive fixes, including a mechanical cake, a record player, paper Santas and a steel-pan drum.

The Holiday (Channel 5, 4:30PM)

Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black star in this all-time classic festive romcom.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas (ITV1, 7:45PM)

The Princess of Wales will return to Westminster Abbey to host a special Christmas carol service to recognise the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and highlight the remarkable impact that coming together to support others can have for us all.

Mog’s Christmas (Channel 4, 7:45PM)

From the Emmy award-winning animation team behind The Tiger Who Came to Tea, and featuring the voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Adjoa Andoh, Zawe Ashton and Miriam Margolyes, Mog’s Christmas brings to life in stunning detail the Yuletide adventures of Judith Kerr’s beloved, mischievous feline Mog.

The Great Christmas Bake Off 2023 (Channel 4, 8:15PM)

The Great British Bake Off celebrates Christmas 2023 as Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith face the ‘Baker Ghosts of Christmas Past’ with one baker for each year Bake Off has been on Channel 4. They welcome Sophie from series 8, Dan from series 9, Amelia from series 10, Linda from series 11, George from series 12 and Carole from series 13 into the tent.

The Heist Before Christmas (Sky Max, 8PM)

Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner) and James Nesbitt (The Missing) star in a brand new festive special, telling a unique tale of two contrasting Santas. The Heist Before Christmas boasts a stellar cast including Laura Donnelly (The Nevers) and Bronagh Waugh (The Fall).

Not Going Out (BBC One, 10PM)

Not Going Out returns to BBC One with a new Christmas special and a landmark 100th episode. Lee, in a bid to create the ideal family Christmas, reluctantly agrees to Lucy’s desire for a charitable and perfectly normal holiday where nothing goes awry.

Bradley Walsh: My Comedy Heroes (Channel 5, 7:30PM)

Arguably the most nerve-wracking form of comedy, stand-up has traditionally been the entry point to stardom for most comics – including Bradley Walsh himself. But what makes a successful stand up and who are the best?