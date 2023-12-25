Here’s what to watch on TV tonight, Christmas Day 2023, with the our top picks for today.

Christmas Day promises festive specials, returning classics and a dramatic soap storyline. Here’s watch to tune in for…

Strictly Come Dancing (4:40PM, BBC One)

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special features six brand new celebrity contestants, all vying for the title of Christmas Champion 2023. The couples will showcase festive routines, hoping to impress the esteemed panel of judges—Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas—as well as the voting studio audience.

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel (6:50PM, BBC One)

Michael McIntyre returns to our TV screens on Christmas Day for a tinsel-covered edition of his game show The Wheel with celebrity contestants Rylan Clark, Peter Crouch and Nicole Scherzinger. Meanwhile on the wheel are Abbey Clancy, Nigel Havers, Carol Vorderman, Aled Jones, Judi Love, Joe Marler and Scott Mills will each have their time in the spotlight.

EastEnders (9:45PM, BBC One)

In a flash, Denise, Kathy, Linda, Sharon, Stacey and Suki’s lives are permanently changed forever as a Walford male meets his fate in The Vic.

The Masked Singer (7:30PM, BBC One)

The Masked Singer is getting a sprinkle of Christmas cheer this festive season for the very first time. Four new costumed characters will battle it out, but who is hiding behind the mask this time?

Ghosts (7:45PM, BBC One)

In the Christmas special – and final ever episode – the festive season is fast approaching and Mike’s mother, Betty, comes to stay at Button House. Despite her well-intentioned efforts to help, Mike and Alison find themselves increasingly frustrated by her meddling ways. The situation grows more challenging as they struggle to find a delicate way to suggest she return home, especially with the house feeling more crowded than ever due to the presence of the Ghosts.

Call The Midwife (8:15PM, BBC One)

Call The Midwife returns for its latest festive special! As Poplar prepares for Christmas, Sister Monica Joan fears this could be her last. Dr Turner and the midwives deal with a complicated multiple birth, and Cyril helps a war veteran.

Festive Pottery Throwdown (7:30PM, Channel 4)

The battle of the clay returns with this fabulously festive special Christmas episode. Siobhán McSweeney hosts, as Hugh Dennis, Sophie Duker, Alice Levine and Joe Swash roll up their sleeves, brave the pottery and compete to become champion of The Festive Pottery Throw Down 2023

The 1% Club (9PM, ITV1)

Lee Mack hosts a brand new, festive-themed episode of hit quiz show The 1% Club with up to £100,000 up for grabs. Don’t forget to grab the app to play along at home.

The Piano at Christmas (8:45PM, Channel 4)

Claudia Winkleman hosts a special festive Christmas special of The Piano at London Kings Cross station with Mika and Lang Lang looking on. As the travelling crowds gather around the public piano, we catch up with pianists from the first series who play their favourite Christmas songs.

Doctor Who (5:55PM, BBC One)

Doctor Who returns to Christmas Day with brand new special The Church on Ruby Road. Fans will witness Ncuti Gatwa stepping into the role of the Fifteenth Doctor in his inaugural adventure, joined by Millie Gibson, who debuts as his new companion, Ruby Sunday.