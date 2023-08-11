Paul O'Grady's Great Elephant Adventure comes to ITV this autumn

A new documentary featuring the late Paul O’Grady is coming to ITV.

Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure will air on ITV1 and ITVX this autumn.

The two-part series follows the late Paul O’Grady on an inspiring journey through Thailand and Laos, where he pays tribute to the tireless efforts of elephant conservation centres dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and safeguarding these magnificent yet vulnerable creatures.

Three orphan elephant calves at the Kaziranga Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation. ©ITV

Filmed during the previous year prior to his unexpected passing, this project stands as Paul’s final testament, driven by his unwavering passion for the cause. With Thailand boasting the highest concentration of elephant rescue facilities worldwide and Laos known as the ‘land of a million elephants,’ each episode accompanies Paul as he ventures across the region, immersing himself in the vital work of different rescue centres.

Beyond the sanctuaries, he delves into local culture, exploring vibrant markets, temples, traditional apothecaries, and indulging in authentic culinary experiences.

Every episode sheds light on a specific challenge faced by elephants in the region, and Paul’s genuine affection for animals radiates throughout the series. His trademark warmth, playfulness, and heartfelt connection are ever-present, woven with his beloved wit and humour, ensuring a poignant and uplifting viewing experience.

A start date for the series is to be announced.

Paul sadly passed away aged 67 in March with ITV airing special tribute show For the Love of Paul O’Grady in April.

ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, Kevin Lygo, said at the time: “We are fortunate to have had a long association with Paul, at ITV. He was a huge, inimitable talent, delighting our viewers through his comedy and entertainment with a warmth, humour and joy that audiences of all generations related to and connected with.

“He had a profound passion for animals too, which resonated with so many viewers, and For The Love of Dogs remains one of our best-loved series, and a really special programme for so many.”