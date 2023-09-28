Pride Of Britain Awards 2023 date confirmed for latest ceremony

The Pride of Britain Awards 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ashley Banjo and Carol Vorderman.

The Pride Of Britain Awards are back for 2023 – here’s all you need to know.

Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo are returning to honour the accomplishments of exceptionally remarkable individuals who contribute to making our world a more positive place.

This year’s Pride of Britain Awards, presented in partnership with the Daily Mirror will once again be recognized at London’s Grosvenor House.

The incredible winners will be recognised by a host of famous faces at a glam red carpet event.

Pride Of Britain Awards 2023 date

This year’s The Pride of Britain Awards will take place on Thursday, 12 October at 8PM.

You’ll be able to watch on ITV1 and online via ITVX.

Carol Vorderman said: “The Pride of Britain Awards are a highlight of the year, it’s when we get the chance to hear some amazing stories and rightfully acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding work people have done in helping others. It’s an emotional night and once again an honour to be presenting these awards, I know Ashley and I will be in awe of these wonderful winners.”

New for 2023, there will be a special accolade introduced to acknowledge the significant contributions of the Windrush generation to Britain. This award holds special significance as it commemorates the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the Empire Windrush ship at Tilbury Docks.

Distinguished representatives from the Windrush generation will share their inspiring narratives alongside a lineup of well-known personalities, including HRH The Prince of Wales, Alesha Dixon, Mel B, and Judi Love.

This event promises to shine a spotlight on the exceptional stories of courage, dedication, and positive impact that define these extraordinary individuals.

The Pride of Britain Awards first took place in 1999 and have aired every year on ITV since 2000.