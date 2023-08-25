Fred Sirieix, Gino D’Acampo and Gordon Ramsay return for a new Spanish road trip on ITV.

The trio of amigos is embarking on another thrilling journey, venturing onto the open road in search of an all-new adventure that will indulge in the splendours and delectable delights of sun-soaked Spain.

The acclaimed series is set to make its triumphant return to screens with the charismatic trio once again taking the helm of their cherished RV.

This time, their voyage will lead them through the breathtaking landscapes of Andalusia and Galicia, promising a truly epic odyssey.

Viva España start date

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España airs on Sunday, 3 September 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX.

Having already shared remarkable escapades, exquisite cuisines, and an abundance of playful pranks during their escapades across France, Italy, Scotland, Morocco, the US, Lapland, and Greece, this new expedition will see them unleashed in Spain. Their quest? To uncover the finest seafood, wine, and tapas that the country has to offer.

Gordon, Gino, and Fred are poised to engage in their signature friendly rivalry across a range of activities, from driving to cooking, and from jamón tasting to flamenco dancing, all amidst exhilarating and adrenaline-pumping endeavours.

Amidst their trademark blend of camaraderie and playful banter, audiences can expect to be captivated by even more breathtaking locations, electrifying surprises, and an unwavering commitment to making the most of every moment. This road trip is shaping up to be their most audacious and outrageous yet.

Gordon Ramsay said: “Really happy that me and my amigos will once again be on the road together driving across Spain.

“Amazing food, great wine, culture, history and traditions and of course the usual ridiculous annoyances of working with Gino and Fred! Ay dios mío!”

For now, you can catch up on past road trip specials with the three piece online via the ITVX website.