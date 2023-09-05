Bali 2002 start date, cast and all about the new drama on ITV

Bali 2002 is the brand new drama coming to ITV – here’s all you need to know.

The captivating and poignant four-part series delves into the remarkable stories of ordinary individuals turned heroes in the aftermath of the devastating 2002 Bali bombings.

Set against the backdrop of Bali, Australia, and beyond, the narrative unfolds to reveal how these everyday champions defied the chaos and despair, forging order from the wreckage and cultivating hope from the darkness that enveloped them during the tragic event.

BALI 2002 Episode 1. Pictured: CLAUDIA JESSIE as Polly Miller and TOM GOLDING as James

Bali 2002 start date

Bali begins on ITV1 on Saturday, 9 September at 10:25PM.

Alternatively, you can watch the full series online now via ITVX here.

The emotional drama represents the first comprehensive retelling of the events, thoughtfully developed in collaboration with those directly affected by the tragedy.

On October 12, 2002, the idyllic Bali was shattered by a harrowing terrorist attack on two bustling nightclubs in Kuta Beach. Both local Balinese and international tourists found themselves amidst the chaos—scrambling to escape, aiding the injured, and offering solace to the dying. Australian and Indonesian authorities swiftly mobilized, orchestrating survivor evacuations, victim identification, and the relentless pursuit of those accountable.

Amid this tumultuous backdrop, a tapestry of heroes emerged from unexpected origins and diverse cultures, uniting in the quest for healing, justice, and purpose.

A stellar ensemble cast, including esteemed figures like AACTA Award-winner Rachel Griffiths, Richard Roxburgh, Claudia Jessie, Sean Keenan, Ewen Leslie, and Arka Das, skillfully brings these stories to life, showcasing resilience, compassion, and the unbreakable spirit of humanity.

More on: ITV TV