Steve Backshall joins Britain's Got Talent star Aneeshwar Kunchala for BBC show

Steve Backshall is to join forces with Aneeshwar Kunchala for a brand new BBC TV show.

The pair will host Steve and Aneeshwar Go Wild together as BAFTA-winning presenter of BBC’s natural history programs Steve Backshall makes his CBeebies debut.

This exciting series invites young viewers to join Steve and his spirited companion Aneeshwar as they venture into the world of exotic animals from across the globe.

Aneeshwar Kunchala on Britain’s Got Talent in 2022. ©Syco/Thames

The dynamic duo will explore zoos and safari parks, encountering a fascinating array of creatures. In each episode, these intrepid explorers will unveil the extraordinary connections between two distinct species, showcasing the remarkable and often unexpected ways in which they interact in their natural habitats.

Steve Backshall is a familiar and beloved face among younger audiences, having thrilled them with his daring escapades on CBBC’s exhilarating Deadly 60. Now, Steve extends his reach to the CBeebies family, inviting preschoolers on a captivating expedition across the United Kingdom to discover the rich diversity of species that inhabit our planet.

Joining Steve Backshall on this thrilling adventure is the young and passionate environmental advocate, Aneeshwar Kunchala. At just eight years old, Aneeshwar captured hearts as a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent in 2022, using his poetic talents to inspire environmental consciousness.

Steve and Aneeshwar Go Wild will be available on the CBeebies channel and BBC iPlayer from Monday 14 August.

Kate Morton, Head of Commissioning & Acquisitions 0-6, BBC Children’s, said: “BBC Children’s plays a crucial role in educating, informing and entertaining children across the UK, and Steve and Aneeshwar Go Wild is a shining example of our commitment to factual entertainment that does exactly that.

“Learning about the environment is more important than ever for young children, and it’s not just about the educational value, it’s about having great fun along the way! We’re looking forward to delighting and surprising young children and their families and leaving them feeling connected to the natural world and inspired by the wonderful species around us all.”

