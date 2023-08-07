Ainsley Harriott to host new cooking competition TV show on ITV

Chef Ainsley Harriott is to host a new cooking competition on ITV.

Ainsley’s National Trust Cook Off will see some of Britain’s most recognisable professional chefs competing head-to-head, as they conjure up mouth-watering dishes using ingredients from the country’s most idyllic National Trust kitchen gardens.

Presented by Ainsley Harriott and produced by Plimsoll Productions, the captivating alfresco cooking series, spanning ten episodes is set to commence filming at Blickling Estate in Aylsham, Norfolk, starting from 14 August.

The picturesque backdrop of filming extends to Tyntesfield in Wraxall, North Somerset, and Wimpole Estate in Arrington, Cambridgeshire.

In each immersive hour-long episode, Ainsley, the host, will be accompanied by two distinct celebrity chefs in his open-air kitchen. These culinary maestros will face the challenge of crafting delectable dishes inspired by the enchanting garden surroundings, utilizing ingredients harvested directly from the estate grounds.

Local volunteers and seasoned gardeners at each National Trust estate will serve as the discerning judges for the initial savory courses, selecting their preferred creation. Following this, Ainsley will unveil the dessert components, prompting both chefs to conceive imaginative recipes. The ultimate decision rests with Ainsley, who will choose a winner that will have the honor of crafting the grand finale dish.

Ainsley Harriott said: “I love a new challenge and Ainsley’s National Trust Cook Off is just that – a fun cooking competition featuring some of the country’s top chefs, all set in the stunningly beautiful surroundings of amazing National Trust estates. The gorgeous scenery, the very freshest ingredients and some fantastic new recipes will be coming together to show off our countryside at its beautiful best.”

Karen Plumb, Plimsoll’s Head of Factual Entertainment added: “We’re delighted to be making this series for ITV. It combines so many things that we feel make Britain great. Exceptionally talented chefs (and the great food they produce), the beauty and bounty of the National Trust gardens and the joy, wit, and talent that is Ainsley Harriott.”

Ainsley’s National Trust Cook Off will air on ITV1 and ITVX.