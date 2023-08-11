The Reunion cast revealed for new ITV1 drama

New drama The Reunion has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
Filmed on location in the south of France, the six-part series is inspired by the French best-selling novel The Reunion aka La Jeune Fille et la Nuit.
A teaser shares: “The Reunion tells the story of Vinca Rockwell who went missing one freezing night as her campus was paralyzed by a snowstorm.
“Several years later, three former friends bound by a tragic secret and the disappearance of their friend reconnect and try to find the truth about what happened the night Vinca went missing.”
The Reunion 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of The Reunion on ITV:
- Ivanna Sakhno Plays Vinca Rockwell
- Ioan Gruffudd Plays Thomas Degalais
- Ivanna Sakhno Plays Pauline Delatour
- Grégory Fitoussi Plays Maxime Biancardini
- Vahina Giocante Plays Fanny Brahimi
- Dervla Kirwan Plays Annabelle Degalais
- Rupert Graves Plays Richard Degalais
- Shemss Audat Plays Manon Agostini
- Salóme Gunnarrsdóttir Plays Alexis Deville
- Cosimo Fusco plays Francis Biancardini
- Clara Simpson plays Zelie Bookmans
- Mathias Van Khache plays Stephane Pianelli
- Stella Lelouch plays Young Fanny
- Billy Gunnion plays Young Thomas
- Loyan Pons De Vier plays Young Maxime
Watch The Reunion on TV and online
The Reunion begins on ITV1 on Friday, 11 August 2023 at 9PM and continues on TV weekly.
Alternatively, the full series is available to watch online now via ITVX here.
A synopsis of the first episode shares: “Thomas, receives a mysterious invitation to his school reunion, where he reunites with his friends Max and Fanny. The disappearance of their friend, Vinca, 25 years prior, looms over their lives.
“Thomas is determined to get to the truth, while simultaneously covering up his past involvement in the body of his teacher, Alexis Clement, being buried in the gym wall; A wall which is due to be demolished imminently to make way for a new media centre.”