The Reunion cast revealed for new ITV1 drama

New drama The Reunion has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Filmed on location in the south of France, the six-part series is inspired by the French best-selling novel The Reunion aka La Jeune Fille et la Nuit.

A teaser shares: “The Reunion tells the story of Vinca Rockwell who went missing one freezing night as her campus was paralyzed by a snowstorm.

“Several years later, three former friends bound by a tragic secret and the disappearance of their friend reconnect and try to find the truth about what happened the night Vinca went missing.”

The Reunion 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of The Reunion on ITV:

Ivanna Sakhno Plays Vinca Rockwell

Ioan Gruffudd Plays Thomas Degalais

Grégory Fitoussi Plays Maxime Biancardini

Vahina Giocante Plays Fanny Brahimi

Dervla Kirwan Plays Annabelle Degalais

Rupert Graves Plays Richard Degalais

Shemss Audat Plays Manon Agostini

Salóme Gunnarrsdóttir Plays Alexis Deville

Cosimo Fusco plays Francis Biancardini

Clara Simpson plays Zelie Bookmans

Mathias Van Khache plays Stephane Pianelli

Stella Lelouch plays Young Fanny

Billy Gunnion plays Young Thomas

Loyan Pons De Vier plays Young Maxime

Watch The Reunion on TV and online

The Reunion begins on ITV1 on Friday, 11 August 2023 at 9PM and continues on TV weekly.

Alternatively, the full series is available to watch online now via ITVX here.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: “Thomas, receives a mysterious invitation to his school reunion, where he reunites with his friends Max and Fanny. The disappearance of their friend, Vinca, 25 years prior, looms over their lives.

“Thomas is determined to get to the truth, while simultaneously covering up his past involvement in the body of his teacher, Alexis Clement, being buried in the gym wall; A wall which is due to be demolished imminently to make way for a new media centre.”

