Long Lost Family tonight's special delves into false identities

Pictured: Davina McCall (centre) with searcher Patrick Bowden (left) and Patricks paternal sister Mandy Bowden (right).

Long Lost Family continues this evening with a special episode focusing on false identities.

Embarking on its thirteenth season, Long Lost Family makes a captivating return to the screen hosted by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell.

The series continues to unfold the remarkable narratives of individuals driven by an unwavering desire to reunite with their lost kin.

Pictured: Davina McCall with searcher Bernard McGrath and his paternal siblings (l-r) Harry Bowden, Bernard McGrath (searcher), Davina McCall, Mandy Bowden (now Cox) and John Bowden.

Tonight’s episode (14 August) delves into the compelling narratives of two men who share a common experience – being born to unmarried mothers in Ireland during a period when such circumstances were stigmatized.

The Catholic Church’s efforts to veil these occurrences pushed them to the margins. Both men have endured years of uncertainty due to the falsification of their birth records, which inaccurately listed foster and adoptive parents as their biological ones.

Arthur Fitzharris, born in 1947, grew up in Ireland under the care of his adoptive parents, enjoying a content childhood. After their passing, he embarked on a quest to uncover his birth family’s secrets, only to confront the disheartening revelation that his birth certificate concealed his true origins.

Frustrated by the roadblocks hindering his search, Arthur turns to Long Lost Family with the hope of unearthing his genuine identity.

Similarly, Bernard McGrath, born in 1953, remained oblivious to his adoption until he turned 40, when rumours began to circulate.

A candid conversation with his mother confirmed his suspicions, leaving him shocked and bewildered. Unravelling further, he discovered that his adoptive parents had been erroneously recorded as his biological ones on official documents, leaving him with a profound identity crisis.

Bernard’s relentless pursuit of truth and self-discovery spans decades, driven by a desire to reconnect with his birth family.

Long Lost Family continues at 9PM on Monday nights on ITV1 and ITVX. Watch online via the ITVX website.