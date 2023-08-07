Long Lost Family tonight's emotional searches for birth families

Long Lost Family is back tonight on ITV with two men on a quest to discover their birth families.

Hosted by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell, the show continues to unravel remarkable narratives of individuals in relentless pursuit of reuniting with their lost family members.

In the sixth episode tonight (7 August), the focus shifts to two men looking for their lost families following adoptions.

Pictured: (l-r) Found person Bronwen James with Nicky Campbell

One of them, adopted as a baby in Bermuda, enjoyed a nurturing upbringing in the UK, yet a longing persists within him to connect with his other family.

The second individual is driven by a poignant promise – his late mother’s dying wish for him to reunite with the sister she relinquished for adoption over half a century ago.

Joe McGregor’s journey originates from his adoption as a Bermudian infant in the 1970s. Raised in a caring family in Norfolk, he embarks on a mission to find his birth relatives.

His siblings offer unwavering support, but they cannot fully grasp his experience as the sole black child in their community. Now a parent himself, Joe seeks the assistance of Long Lost Family to uncover the threads that bind him to others who share his DNA.

For Simon Miller, his mother’s final request was to locate her middle child, a daughter named Bronwen, whom she gave up for adoption just prior to Simon’s birth.

With a heartfelt purpose, Simon aspires to locate his sister and provide her with the understanding she seeks, shedding light on the unique circumstances that led to her adoption among their trio of siblings.

Long Lost Family airs at 9PM on Monday nights on ITV1 and ITVX. Watch online via the ITVX website.