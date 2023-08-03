A first look at new BBC drama The Woman In The Wall has been revealed.

The upcoming gothic thriller is spearheaded by the talented BAFTA award-winner Ruth Wilson (Mrs Wilson, The Affair, Luther), co-starring alongside the accomplished BAFTA nominee Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You Leo Grande, Peaky Blinders, Bad Sisters).

This riveting 6-episode series is written and created by Joe Murtagh, the creative mind behind Calm with Horses.

The Woman In the Wall: Detective Colman Akande (DARYL McCORMACK). Credit: BBC/Motive Pictures/Colin Barr

The Woman In the Wall: Lorna Brady (RUTH WILSON). Credit: BBC/Motive Pictures/Colin Barr

Set against the backdrop of one of Ireland’s most heart-wrenching scandals, The Woman In The Wall dives deep into the haunting world of The Magdalene Laundries. These institutions, shrouded in darkness, become the focal point of a sensitively crafted fictional drama that resonates with echoes of reality.

Meet Lorna Brady (portrayed by Wilson), a woman hailing from the quaint, fictional Irish town of Kilkinure. Her world is turned upside down one fateful morning when she stumbles upon a lifeless body in her home. The chilling twist? Lorna has no recollection of the deceased woman’s identity, nor can she ascertain whether she herself is entangled in a web of murder. Plagued by crippling bouts of sleepwalking since her harrowing confinement in a convent at the tender age of 15, Lorna’s life has been forever altered. In the shadows of her fragmented memory lies the heart-wrenching tale of her daughter Agnes, cruelly wrenched from her loving arms without a trace.

The Woman In The Wall: Lorna Brady (RUTH WILSON). Credit: BBC/Motive Pictures/Colin Barr

The Woman In The Wall: Detective Colman Akande (DARYL McCORMACK). Credit: BBC/Motive Pictures/Colin Barr

Enter Detective Colman Akande (played by McCormack), a determined investigator on Lorna’s trail. Though seemingly unrelated to the enigmatic corpse, Colman’s pursuit of justice unveils unforeseen layers of complexity. His meteoric rise in the ranks of the Garda Síochána is fueled by an innate brilliance, his acerbic wit masking a deep-seated melancholy. As Colman’s path converges with Lorna’s, the two are thrust into a whirlwind of secrets and revelations that will forever alter their lives.

As Lorna’s desperate quest for her daughter intertwines with Colman’s relentless pursuit of truth, the stage is set for a riveting tale of mystery, suspense, and emotional discovery.

The Woman In The Wall will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK with a start date to be announced.

