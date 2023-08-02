Kate Garraway’s Life Stories: SR14 Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured L-R: Anton Du Beke and Kate Garraway. ©ITV Plc

Anton Du Beke opens up about his life and upbringing in Kate Garraway’s Life Stories tonight.

Kate is once again taking the helm of the iconic Life Stories show for brand new episodes featuring a new line up of guests.

Tonight, Kate welcomes entertainer, author, and Strictly Come Dancing sensation Anton Du Beke to her show.

Exploring his journey from humble beginnings on a Kent council estate to his triumph of winning a National Television Award for best TV judge, Kate dives deep into Du Beke’s extraordinary ascent from a local dance school to the grand stage of British television.

However, beneath the glamorous façade, this interview unveils Anton’s years of personal challenges and hardships, some of which he opens up about for the first time. The conversation is a potent and moving exploration of his life.

Kate Garraway’s Life Stories airs tonight at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX

The new series continues weekly with future appearances by comedians Ruby Wax and Omid Djalili.

Previous guests who have joined Kate on the program include Welsh singer-songwriter Charlotte Church, renowned TV chef and author Nadiya Hussain, and football legend John Barnes.

Kate assumed the role of host in 2022, succeeding Piers Morgan who had been at the helm for over a decade.

You can catch up with Kate & Piers’ chat as well as other past Life Stories episodes on the ITVX website