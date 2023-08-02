Alan Cumming unveils Scotland's Most Luxurious Railway in new Channel 4 series

New Channel 4 show Scotland’s Most Luxurious Railway will invite viewers aboard the iconic Royal Scotsman.

The captivating new series is set to unveil the allure of Scotland’s legendary train journey.

Spanning four enthralling episodes, this series will accompany the renowned actor Alan Cumming on a once-in-a-lifetime expedition aboard the Royal Scotsman, a train synonymous with unparalleled luxury and one of the world’s most extraordinary rail odysseys.

Each episode will immerse viewers in a unique segment of the train’s illustrious journey, offering an intimate view of Scotland’s captivating history, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant cultural tapestry. As the train meanders through the heart of Scotland, audiences will be transported into a world of elegance and charm.

The series will offer unprecedented access to the dedicated team behind the Royal Scotsman, providing a glimpse into the tireless efforts required to deliver seamless luxury to the train’s esteemed passengers. Against the backdrop of Scotland’s majestic terrain, viewers will witness the around-the-clock commitment that ensures an exceptional guest experience.

Venturing beyond the confines of the train’s opulent cabins, Alan Cumming will personally traverse the entire journey. At various stops along the route, he will engage in local activities, share the splendour of Scotland’s diverse wildlife, and showcase the spellbinding vistas that the country has to offer.

Alan Cumming said: “I am a Royal Scotsman super fan and each trip I’ve taken aboard has been magical and memorable, so I’m delighted to get the chance to share the magic with Channel 4 viewers.”

Dave Donald of producers 14th Floor added: “We are over the moon to be working with the hugely talented Alan Cumming on our debut series for Channel 4. We can’t wait to take viewers on this incredible, once-in-a-lifetime luxury journey across Scotland.”

A start date for the series is to be announced.