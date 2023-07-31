New documentary series Confessions Of A Cam Girl arrives on Channel 4 tonight.

The two part series begins this evening (31 July) at 10PM.

Delving into the lives of five distinct cam girls, the show exposes their journey as they embrace their sexuality, navigate their careers, and bask in the lucrative allure of their profession.

With the explosion of online camming during lockdown, countless young women are selling explicit shows and building empires from the comfort of their bedrooms. But in a saturated market, what does it take to thrive as a cam girl in modern-day Britain?

Meet five unique individuals determined to stand out and carve a niche for themselves in this competitive realm. From stay-at-home mums to social media stars and those you’d least expect, they flip on their webcams, captivating men and women across the globe.

Maya, a 22-year-old, has spent the last two years camming from her bedroom. Upon returning from Pakistan, she chose to abandon her medical degree to pursue camming as a full-time career, garnering tremendous support from her mother and grandmother. Her success empowers her to provide financial support to her family, but excessive work hours are beginning to take a toll on her well-being.

Sarah, a 32-year-old single mum of three, turned to camming when her relationship ended, seeking to secure an income for herself and her children.

Successfully working from home, she faces a pivotal moment when she’s invited to her first-ever photoshoot in Marbella. This opportunity would require leaving her kids for an extended period, raising the question: will mum-guilt halt Sarah from seizing this chance?

The show will peel back the layers and reveal the intimate stories of these captivating cam girls, exploring the highs and challenges of their chosen path, all while thriving in the vibrant online camming community.

Both episodes will be available to watch online on Channel4.com after the first episode airs on TV.