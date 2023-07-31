Long Lost Family tonight reveals emotional search for missing siblings

Long Lost Family is back tonight on ITV with two women on the search for lost siblings.

Presented by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell, a brand new episode airs this evening.

In this emotionally charged and deeply personal episode, we are taken on an intimate journey alongside two strong women, driven by an unwavering determination to uncover the missing pieces of their family history and reunite with their long-lost siblings.

Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell

First we meet Jeanette Woodyatt, a woman on a mission to find her brother, a sibling she has never met but yearned to embrace as family. The seeds of this search were sown by her late father, who shared a poignant secret – a son he had once upon a time, given up for adoption.

Tragically, after Jeanette’s father passed away, she discovered that her brother had sought them out, only to be met with rejection from their grandmother. Fuelled by a profound sense of responsibility and love, Jeanette embarks on a mission to find her long-lost brother and offer him the welcome and acceptance he deserves as a cherished member of their family.

In a parallel story, we meet Karen Turnbull, whose life takes an unexpected turn on the day of her mother’s funeral. A relative unveils a long-held secret – Karen has twin half-siblings, born during her own childhood.

However, life’s circumstances were tumultuous at that time, and Karen’s mother, making the ultimate sacrifice for her children’s well-being, decided to give the twins up for adoption, believing they would have a brighter future in the care of others.

Now, driven by a burning desire to understand her family’s past and the choices made, Karen is determined to locate her twin siblings and reveal the heartfelt reasons behind their separation. Her soul-searching journey carries the weight of a mother’s love, as she seeks to assure her siblings that they were never forgotten, unaware they’ve been looking for her.

Long Lost Family airs at 9PM on Monday nights on ITV1 and ITVX. Watch online via the ITVX website.