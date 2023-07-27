Mission to Burnley release date confirmed for new documentary on Sky

Sky has announced the launch date of it new docuseries, Mission to Burnley.

Available on Sky Documentaries and NOW, all episodes will be available as a boxset from 10 August 2023, and weekly episodes will be aired on Sky Documentaries.

The Sky Original series follows the epic story of the rebirth of Burnley FC, one of England’s most historic clubs, under the ownership of a charismatic group of American owners and the leadership of Vincent Kompany during a season of footballing evolution.

Produced by the award-winning indie Ad Hoc Films, known for their acclaimed documentaries ‘QPR: The Four-Year Plan’ and ‘The United Way’, Mission to Burnley is an observational documentary series that offers unprecedented access to the inner workings of the club.

It follows the American owners ALK Partners, led by chairman Alan Pace, as they navigate the challenges of modern football and their ambition to build a global footballing dynasty in Burnley and beyond.

The series takes audiences on a compelling fly-on-the-wall journey in a one-team working-class town where football is like a religion. It charts Burnley’s rollercoaster period, from the devastation of relegation from the 2021/22 Premier League to the redemptive jubilation of promotion in a dramatic fashion.

The documentary explores Burnley’s evolution under the leadership of Vincent Kompany, one of the game’s most exciting young managers, and delves deep into the realities of striving for success in football. The result is redemption, with Kompany spearheading an unforgettable title-winning season in a swashbuckling style.

Mission to Burnley is an extraordinarily candid series that offers a unique insight into the running of a major football club on its journey back to the most glamorous league in the world.

