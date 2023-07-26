The Girl from Plainville true story behind new drama on Channel 4

Channel 4 is airing new drama The Girl from Plainville – based on a shocking true story.

Inspired by Michelle Carter’s unprecedented real life case, and based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, The Girl from Plainville begins tonight on Channel 4 at 10PM.

The eight-part series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and her subsequent conviction for involuntary manslaughter.

The court case sparked a national debate on responsibility, ethics, and the impact of modern technology.

Conrad Roy, an ambitious 18-year-old, battled depression and anxiety, ultimately deciding to end his life. The case took a disturbing turn with the revelation of text messages between Conrad and Michelle, suggesting that she had encouraged and manipulated him into carrying out his plan.

Prosecutors argued that Michelle Carter’s words and actions constituted involuntary manslaughter, claiming she knew the harm she was causing but failed to intervene.

Her defence countered that Conrad had made his decision independently and cited her own mental health struggles, including eating disorders and loneliness, as contributing factors.

In 2017, Michelle Carter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, marking a groundbreaking legal ruling with implications for similar cases involving remote interactions and mental health issues. She received a 15-month prison sentence and 15 months of probation.

Their tragedy continues to ignite debates about free speech versus personal accountability and the importance of being mindful of the impact our words can have on others.

The story of Conrad Roy and Michelle Carter serves as a cautionary tale about the far-reaching consequences of reckless and harmful behavior in the digital age.

If you ever need help, Samaritans offer confidential advice and support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week over the phone on 116 123 or online

The Girl from Plainville airs on Channel 4 from 10PM on Wednesday, 26 July. The eight-part series is also available to watch online in the UK via Channel4.com

The show first debuted on Hulu in the US.