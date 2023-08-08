Ultimate Wedding Planner arrives this week on BBC Two – meet the contestants taking part!

The new series sees a group of eight ambitious wedding planners will compete for the title of the Ultimate Wedding Planner.

Guided by their expertise, six courageous couples entrust them with the reins of their momentous day. Representing various locations including Powys, Belfast, Hull, Leicestershire, London, Plymouth, Kent, and Luton, the question remains: Who will emerge victorious as the Ultimate Wedding Planner?

Ultimate Wedding Planner starts on Tuesday, 8 August at 9PM on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Ultimate Wedding Planner contestants

Chantelle

Ultimate Wedding Planner: Chantelle. Credit: BBCS Production/Graeme Hunter

Former Hairdresser from Belfast

Chantelle says: “I wanted to participate in the show as I had just started in the industry and hadn’t yet had the opportunity to show my full capabilities and really express my creativity. Filming the show was the best experience of my life, it gave me a new direction for my career and unlocked opportunities that I never thought possible.”

Berni

Ultimate Wedding Planner: Berni. Credit: BBCS Production/Graeme Hunter

Wedding Celebrant from Powys

Berni says: “When you’re thrown into a unique situation that only those who experienced it with you will ever truly understand it forges bonds that are there for life. I have made the best of friends from this experience. I also have a bigger respect for myself. I did it, I faced my fears and walked towards them. I’m so proud of myself for getting so far out of my comfort zone.”

Yasmin

Ultimate Wedding Planner: Yasmin. Credit: BBCS Production/Graeme Hunter

Florist from Plymouth

Yasmin says: “It was a whirlwind of love, chaos, emotions, hard work, and creativity that I can’t wait to see on screen. I was unapologetically myself throughout, so I am really hoping my passion and commitment shine over my quick mouth and tendency to ruffle feathers. Either way, this will definitely be a show worth watching.”

Jack

Ultimate Wedding Planner: Jack. Credit: BBCS Production/Graeme Hunter

Wedding DJ and host from Leicestershire

Jack says: “I definitely feel that I’ve grown both personally and professionally from taking part in the show. One of the biggest challenges for me was being away from my family. It really helped me to appreciate how lucky I am to have a business that gives me the freedom to spend so much time with them. Whilst I feel I was successful in proving I could work without my team behind me I don’t plan on doing it again!”

Natasha

Ultimate Wedding Planner: Natasha . Credit: BBCS Production/Graeme Hunter

Prop Maker from Hull

Natasha says: “I’m nervous to see myself on screen, but ultimately, I can’t wait for people to see the couples and hear their beautiful stories, as well as the ‘behind the scenes’ antics from us planners. It was one of the hardest, yet most rewarding experiences of my life and I wouldn’t change a thing!”

Shabana

Ultimate Wedding Planner: Shabana. Credit: BBCS Production/Graeme Hunter

Financial Analyst from Luton

Shabana says: “I really wanted to show that in our Asian society being a wedding planner can be just as prestigious as being a doctor or a lawyer. The whole experience was life changing, especially leaving my little ones at home. I know once they watch me on television, they will be super proud.”

Toby

Ultimate Wedding Planner: Toby. Credit: BBCS Production/Graeme Hunter

Former dancer from London

Toby says: “What a crazy ride this experience was! I always had in my mind that wedding and event planning could be a natural progression for me when my stage career came to an end. I feel that a wedding shares the same core elements of a production show and all the things I’m passionate about – creativity, extravagance, people, emotions and stage presence!”

Charlene

Ultimate Wedding Planner: Charlene. Credit: BBCS Production/Graeme Hunter

Civil Servant from Kent

Charlene says: “I joined the show as I wanted to showcase the diversity across the industry and lend my coordinating skills to couples. I had a rather unique experience on the show as I was planning my own wedding at the same time! It was incredibly stressful but worthwhile, and I had wonderful planners around me which definitely helped.”

Ultimate Wedding Planner starts on Tuesday, 8 August at 9PM on BBC Two and iPlayer.