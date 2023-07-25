Alison Steadman & Larry Lamb: Billericay to Barry air date and all about Gold TV show

Acclaimed Gavin and Stacey stars Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb are reuniting for a new UKTV Original series.

The three-part series Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry, the beloved TV couple Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, who played Pam and Mick in Gavin and Stacey, will take a trip down memory lane.

They’ll make the iconic road trip from Billericay to Barry, albeit the long way round. The series will showcase their heart-warming offscreen friendship and feature stops at places that hold special meaning for them and their characters in Gavin and Stacey.

During the 210-mile journey, Alison and Larry will visit beauty spots in the countryside and locations with a strong connection to their personal lives and the iconic TV show. Viewers will get to witness their onscreen chemistry as they take part in activities designed to unleash their inner ‘Pam and Mick’ while meeting old friends from Gavin and Stacey along the way.

Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry starts on Monday, 14 August at 8PM on Gold.

Alison Steadman, OBE said: “I can’t wait to take this trip down memory lane to explore Pam and Mick’s neck of the woods, as well as so many other locations precious to me. And who better to do it with than Larry! I’m so excited to be reunited.”

Larry Lamb added: “I am really looking forward to reminiscing with Alison whilst taking the trip from Billericay to Barry, it was such a huge part in the plot of Gavin and Stacey. This journey holds a special place in my heart and I hope the fans are pleased with it.”

UKTV’s commissioning editor Kirsty Hanson said: “To make this original series for Gold is a joy, I am so pleased viewers get to join Alison and Larry on this road trip from Billericay to Barry. What’s so unique about this series is we get to eavesdrop on their lovely, warm friendship that has spanned decades and have a real laugh.

“We might even bump into a few Gavin and Stacey stars along the way, and get to see a bit of that famous Mick and Pam dynamic emerge.”

Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry will air on Gold, giving fans of Gavin and Stacey a chance to embark on a nostalgic journey with the iconic couple later this year.