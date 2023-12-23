An air date has been confirmed for Mog’s Christmas on Channel 4 this festive season.

Channel 4 and Universal Pictures Content Group are teaming up to present a special animated adaptation of Judith Kerr’s beloved children’s book in honour of the author’s 100th birth anniversary.

Produced by Lupus Films, known for hits like The Tiger Who Came to Tea, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt and The Snowman and The Snowdog, the hand-drawn animated special will feature a star-studded voice cast including Claire Foy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Adjoa Andoh, Miriam Margolyes, Maggie Steed, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Higson.

Mog’s Christmas airs on Christmas Eve (Sunday, 24 December) at 7:45PM on Channel 4.

Narrated by Adjoa Andoh, the heartwarming story follows Mog’s family and their Christmas preparations. Claire Foy plays Mrs. Thomas, while Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the role of Mr. Thomas.

Other talented actors, including Miriam Margolyes, Maggie Steed, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Higson, bring additional characters to life. Newcomers Amelie Law and Teddy Skelton portray children Debbie and Nicky, with Tacy Kneale, Judith Kerr’s daughter, providing Mog’s purrs and miaows.

Mog’s Christmas, based on Kerr’s real-life experiences with her first family cat, Mog, was first published in 1970 and has since become a timeless classic, inspiring 17 more picture books that have sold over four million copies worldwide.

The story revolves around the Thomas family, who are busy preparing for Christmas with their two aunts and a jolly uncle staying over. Feeling a bit neglected, Mog takes refuge on the roof when they bring home a massive Christmas tree.

Gwawr Lloyd, Drama Commissioning Editor at Channel 4 said: “We are utterly delighted to be bringing Mog to screen with our partners. It is the perfect Christmas tale full of fun and adventure with a star-studded cast including Claire Foy as Mrs Thomas and Benedict Cumberbatch as Mr Thomas.

“Channel 4 has a long-standing relationship with Lupus Films and together with their creative flair we have brought so many classic stories to the screen that have been enjoyed by generations of viewers. Judith Kerr’s much-loved Mog will be a great addition to this collection and a really special festive treat for the audience.”