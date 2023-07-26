The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 final tonight as winner is crowned

The 2023 series of The Great British Sewing Bee takes place tonight as the winner is crowned.

A trio of contestants have made it to the end of the latest season, but only one can walk away with the title of Britain’s next best sewer.

Those who have made it to the end are 53-year-old postman Tony from Cornwall, 20-year-old student Mia from Surrey and 46-year-old surgeon Asmaa from Cardiff.

The Great British Sewing Bee final: Judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant and Presenter Sara Pascoe. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Sara Pascoe welcomes the finalists one last time as they’re set their tasks in the fight for victory.

To kick things off, judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young present the ultimate challenge: crafting a Victoriana-style evening dress. The task demands working with delicate fabrics to achieve a glamorous effect, but the intricacies lie in handling the tricky pattern, which calls for a fitted bodice, puff sleeves, and frilled cuffs.

Next up is the thrilling Transformation Challenge, testing the sewers’ innate design instincts. They are tasked with converting female party wear into stunning men’s red-carpet outfits, drawing inspiration from style icons like Billy Porter, Timothee Chalamet, and Harry Styles.

As the competition reaches its climax, the sewers face their final test. They must skillfully tailor a Met Gala-worthy ‘two-in-one’ dress for their models, who, this week, happen to be their close friends or family members. The daunting task involves engineering a dress that seamlessly transforms from one stunning piece to another while strutting down the catwalk, necessitating a true leap of imagination.

Amidst the excitement, past contestants return for a heartfelt reunion, adding an emotional touch to the event.

As the anticipation builds, the judges are faced with the crucial decision of crowning this year’s best amateur sewer, bestowing upon them the ultimate recognition for their talent and creativity.

The Great British Sewing Bee final airs Wednesday, 26 July at 9PM.

You can catch up on past episodes of the series online now via BBC iPlayer.