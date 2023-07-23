Antiques Roadshow tonight - Florence Nightingale’s toolkit and rare pearls

Antiques Roadshow returns on TV tonight (23 July 2023) on BBC One with a repeat episode.

Tonight the team are in the grounds of Stonor Park in Oxfordshire.

This weekend, among the treasures on display are a distinctive array of Indian medals and an intriguing toolkit once owned by Florence Nightingale.

There’s also the captivating tale of an extraordinary female pilot from the Second World War.

Additionally, viewers will be able to admire an enigmatic painting by an unknown artist, marvel at computer-generated art with surprisingly high value, and explore a curated collection of rare pearls from various corners of the globe.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 8PM on BBC One tonight, 23 July 2023 at 8PM.

The episode is a repeat from series 44 and first aired in 2021.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.