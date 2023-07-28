The Power of Parker cast revealed for new BBC One comedy

New TV show The Power of Parker has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The brand new comedy series begins this Friday night.

A teaser shares: “It’s Stockport 1990 and Martin Parker, a man with the ambition of Alan Sugar and the looks of Robert Kilroy Silk is slowly waking up to the fact that things are changing.

The Power of Parker. Vinnie (LOUIS EMERICK); FIONA (ALICE BARLOW); Diane Parker (ROSIE CAVALIERO); Martin Parker (CONLETH HILL); Jean (SHAMEEM AHMAD); Sandy (STEVE PEMBERTON). Credit: BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lookout Point/Kerry Spicer

“With a chain of electrical stores, a wife, kids and a flash car, he has the perfect life. But in reality he’s swimming in a sea of debt and lies, and it falls to the two women in his life, Kath and Diane to plot his downfall.”

The Power of Parker 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of The Power of Parker

Conleth Hill plays Martin

Sian Gibson plays Kath

Judith Barker plays Betty

Rosie Cavaliero plays Diane

Dominic Holmes plays Tom

Rhiannon Clements plays Bev

Steve Pemberton plays Sandy

George Costigan plays Dougie

Sheila Reid plays Gladys

Ryan Nolan plays Liam

Theo Spofforth plays Neil

Shameem Ahmad plays Jean

Alice Barlow plays Fiona

Louis Emerick plays Vinnie

Abby Vicky-Russell plays Julie

Watch The Power of Parker on TV and online

The Power of Parker starts on Friday, 28 July at 9:30PM on BBC One. The series has six episodes.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: “Kath is planning her anniversary celebrations, while Diane is worried she’s not got enough cheese for the soiree she’s organising for the ‘French exchange people’.

“Meanwhile, Martin is under financial pressure and needs to make some big decisions – decisions that will end up impacting him and everyone close to him.”

