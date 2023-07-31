Wolf cast revealed for new crime drama on BBC One

New TV show Wolf has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The six-part crime drama is based on Mo Hayder’s acclaimed Jack Caffery novels .
A synopsis shares: “DI Jack Caffery is a young detective beset by nightmares. Obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his 10 year-old brother in the 90s, Jack finds himself trying to right the wrongs of others – but at what cost?
“In an isolated house in Monmouthshire, the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised. When the two narratives collide, it’s a thrilling, nail-biting and deeply disturbing race against time.”
Wolf 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Wolf….
- Ukweli Roach plays Jack Caffery
- Sacha Dhawan plays Honey
- Iwan Rheon plays Molina
- Owen Teale plays Oliver Anchor-Ferrers
- Juliet Stevenson plays Mathilda Anchor-Ferrers
- Annes Elwy plays Lucia Anchor-Ferrers
- Sian Reese-Williams plays D.I. Lincoln
- Ciarán Joyce plays D.I. Prody
- Kai Owen plays D.I Matthews
- Anthony Webster plays Ivan Penderecki
- Gethin Alderman plays Minnet Kable
- Kezia Burrows plays Veronica
- Emily Adara plays Sophie
- Karl Johnson plays Colonel Frink
- Tim Treloar plays Walking Man
- Zadeiah Campbell-Davies plays Emily
- Gwïon Morris Jones plays Hugo
- Emma Cooney plays Bethany
- Hywel Simons plays Robbie
- Amanda Drew plays Driscoll
Watch Wolf on TV and online
Wolf begins on Monday, 31 July at 9PM on BBC One. The second episode follows the very next day on Tuesday, 1 August.
You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.
A teaser for the first show shares: “The Anchor-Ferrers arrive at their Monmouthshire home, only to be met by a gruesome surprise. In London, DI Jack Caffery receives a clue that could lead him to their rescue.”