Wolf cast revealed for new crime drama on BBC One

New TV show Wolf has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The six-part crime drama is based on Mo Hayder’s acclaimed Jack Caffery novels .

A synopsis shares: “DI Jack Caffery is a young detective beset by nightmares. Obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his 10 year-old brother in the 90s, Jack finds himself trying to right the wrongs of others – but at what cost?

Ukweli Roach as Jack Caffery. Credit: BBC

“In an isolated house in Monmouthshire, the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised. When the two narratives collide, it’s a thrilling, nail-biting and deeply disturbing race against time.”

Wolf 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Wolf….

Ukweli Roach plays Jack Caffery

Sacha Dhawan plays Honey

Iwan Rheon plays Molina

Owen Teale plays Oliver Anchor-Ferrers

Juliet Stevenson plays Mathilda Anchor-Ferrers

Annes Elwy plays Lucia Anchor-Ferrers

Sian Reese-Williams plays D.I. Lincoln

Ciarán Joyce plays D.I. Prody

Kai Owen plays D.I Matthews

Anthony Webster plays Ivan Penderecki

Gethin Alderman plays Minnet Kable

Kezia Burrows plays Veronica

Emily Adara plays Sophie

Karl Johnson plays Colonel Frink

Tim Treloar plays Walking Man

Zadeiah Campbell-Davies plays Emily

Gwïon Morris Jones plays Hugo

Emma Cooney plays Bethany

Hywel Simons plays Robbie

Amanda Drew plays Driscoll

Watch Wolf on TV and online

Wolf begins on Monday, 31 July at 9PM on BBC One. The second episode follows the very next day on Tuesday, 1 August.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.

A teaser for the first show shares: “The Anchor-Ferrers arrive at their Monmouthshire home, only to be met by a gruesome surprise. In London, DI Jack Caffery receives a clue that could lead him to their rescue.”

More on: BBC TV