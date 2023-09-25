The Long Shadow cast revealed for new ITV1 crime drama

The Long Shadow has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The true crime drama depicts one of the most notorious and shocking serial killer cases in the world, the hunt for Peter Sutcliffe.

A teaser shares: “One murder has the power to cast a long shadow with the case plunging a whole society into darkness. For every victim, there are friends and loved ones. For every police officer, there is the burden of failure – of near misses and guilt – the knowledge that as they fail to find their man, more women continue to suffer.

Pictured: DANIEL MAYS as Sydney Jackson.

“The impact on the lives of those who live on after the deaths of their loved ones. Those would cannot escape what happened, who let it affect them into adulthood or the decades after facing their own life sentences. The focus is on those lives and losses of many more. ”

The Long Shadow cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of The Long Shadow

Katherine Kelly plays Emily Jackson

Daniel Mays plays Sydney Jackson

Jasmine Lee-Jones plays Marcella Claxton

Molly Wright plays Donna Deangelo

Toby Jones plays DCS Dennis Hoban

Daisy Waterstone plays Jackie Hill

Jill Halfpenny plays Doreen Hill

Alexa Davies plays Ruth Bundey

David Morrissey plays DCS George Oldfield

Christopher Hatherall plays DS John Domaille

Steven Waddington plays DS Dick Holland

Chloe Harris plays WPC Jenny Bush

Liz White plays PS Meg Winterburn

Sorcha Groundsell plays Nicola Briggs

Shaun Thomas plays Neil Jackson

Lee Ingleby plays DCS Jim Hobson

Jack Deam plays DI Les Hanley

Michael McElhatton plays Chief Constable Ron Gregory

Kris Hitchen plays DC John Nunn

Gemma Laurie plays Wilma McCann

Alexa Goodhall plays Sonia McCann

Dylan Hall plays Richard McCann

Watch The Long Shadow on TV and online

The Long Shadow begins on ITV1 on Monday, 25 September at 9PM. The series has seven episodes which will air weekly.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via ITVX.

In the first episode, in the wake of Wilma McCann’s disappearance and subsequent murder, DCS Dennis Hoban leads the investigation, emphasizing her role as a mother to garner public sympathy despite societal biases.

Meanwhile, Emily and Sydney Jackson’s marriage struggles due to financial hardship, leading Emily to reluctantly turn to sex work as their desperation grows. The episode concludes with Emily taking a risky step into the unknown world of sex work, as Hoban’s search for Wilma’s killer continues.

