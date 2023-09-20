Payback is the brand new drama coming to ITV1 in 2023 with a start date now confirmed!

The new drama follows a woman who becomes entangled in a perilous police operation to topple a notorious crime lord.

A teaser shares: “With an idyllic family lifestyle in the suburbs of Edinburgh, Lexie is unaware her husband, Jared, has been laundering Cal Morris’ illegal earnings on a vast scale. Jared’s every move is being monitored by financial investigators DC Jibran Khan and DCI Adam Guthrie, who are determined to use the Noble family to bring Cal Morris to justice.

Pictured: .MORVEN CHRISTIE as Lexie Noble and DEREK RIDDELL as DCI Adam Guthrie.

“A partner in Jared’s business, Lexie is forced into working for Cal, at the same time as the police net inexorably tightens. Soon Lexie finds herself walking a treacherous tightrope between Cal and the police in which her safety, and even her life, are in grave danger.”

Payback start date

Payback will begin on ITV1 on Wednesday, 4 October 2023.

You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX. The series has three episodes.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “Lexie Noble’s stable family life in Edinburgh is plunged into jeopardy when her accountant husband, Jared, is attacked in a street near to their home. As she attempts to pick up the pieces and begins working with the police to establish what happened, Lexie’s forced to face unthinkable truths as links to a dangerous gangster, Cal Morris, begin to emerge. ”

Morven Christie (The Bay, The A Word, Ordeal by Innocence) stars as Lexie with Cal Morris played by Peter Mullan (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Underground Railroad, Ozark). Also on the cast are Prasanna Puwanarajah and Derek Riddell. The new series is produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television.

Series creator Debbie O’Malley, known for her work on Call the Midwife, Humans and Harlots, said: “I’m delighted to be working with such a high-calibre team at HTM Television and a truly superb cast to bring Lexie Noble’s story to life.

“Following our ordinary wife and mother through the loopholes and increasingly grey areas of fiscal malpractice, into the murky world of organised crime, Payback poses the disconcerting question: just how far might any of us go, if we thought we could get away with it?”

