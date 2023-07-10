Ant & Dec's Limitless Win renewed for two more series on ITV

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win has been renewed for two more series on ITV.

The game show, the only of its kind to offer a limitless cash jackpot, will return to ITV1 and ITVX in 2024, hosted by much-loved duo Ant & Dec.

Limitless Win sees the world’s first never-ending money ladder – with no upper limit to the potential top prize, for the contestants the stakes have never been higher.

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win on ITV1 and ITVX ©ITV

Series three and four will once again see contestants from across Britain given the chance to win big. The answer to every question is a number and if answered correctly, they can bank the cash, but if they’re not careful they risk crashing out of the game and leaving empty handed.

Ant McPartlin said: “We’re so happy that Limitless Win has been such a hit with the viewers, we love making it. It’s such a thrilling and emotional roller coaster of a show we can’t wait to make more.”

Declan Donnelly added: “We’re bracing ourselves for another two series of high tension and nail-biting drama as more contestants take on the Limitless ladder. We’re excited to see how high they can climb now they’re so much more familiar with the show. Bring it on!”

You can apply to take part in the series online now via the ITV website.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV commented: “Limitless Win has very quickly accrued a loyal family audience and become one of our most unique and nail biting game shows. We look forward to more fun on the money ladder in 2024.”

A start date for new episodes is to be announced in due course. Past episodes are available to watch online via the ITVX website.

The series is created by Hello Dolly and co-developed by Hello Dolly and Mitre Studios.