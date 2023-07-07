Zara McDermott to front new BBC documentary series exploring Ibiza

Zara McDermott is to front a new documentary series on BBC Three exploring the party island of Ibiza.

Provisionally titled Zara McDermott: Inside Ibiza, the four-part series will explore how the glamorous location operates over the course of one summer season.

The BBC share: “Zara McDermott: Inside Ibiza will be the latest BBC documentary from Zara, who first visited Ibiza in 2019 and fell in love with the Island. Having returned many times since as a holidaymaker, she now wants to discover how it all works from the inside.

“With unprecedented access and a rich cast of characters, Zara will seek to understand the Ibiza phenomenon and how the island is changing as it looks to attract a more upmarket clientele.”

Zara McDermott said: “I’ll be discovering what makes Ibiza tick and finding out what the future might hold for this ever changing island.

“As the ‘Instagram effect’ makes Ibiza the place to be seen for more and more young Brits I’m keen to explore how the island operates and deals with the challenges this poses.”

Sam Whittaker, MD of producers Summer Films added: “We are delighted to be working with Zara again on this, her first international film project.”

Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries for the BBC commented. “Zara’s popularity is down to her ability to speak at eye level to the BBC Three audience about what matters most to them, so we’re thrilled she’ll be bringing that insight to Ibiza for us.”

Zara McDermott: Inside Ibiza will be broadcast on BBC Three and iPlayer in 2024.

All previous Zara McDermott documentaries can be streamed now via BBC iPlayer.