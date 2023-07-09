Antiques Roadshow tonight - Lord Nelson letter, Live Aid leftovers and Australian artefacts

Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (9 July 2023) on BBC One with a repeat episode.

Tonight the team are in the grounds of Newby Hall in Yorkshire.

This weekend, the finds include an intriguing letter from Lord Nelson, politely replying to his optician just weeks before the Battle of Trafalgar.

There is also an engagement ring that was picked up in a pawn shop and a piece of the set from Live Aid, rescued from a skip.

Familiar to those of a certain generation, it was used as the backdrop for a host of interviews with the world’s greatest pop stars, from Bob Geldof to Bono and Brian May, during the concert in 1985.

We see an extraordinary collection of Australian artefacts and hear how living amongst indigenous people changed the lives of two sisters.

Also, the Bradford Museum launches an appeal to find the families featured in thousands of photos in their archive.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 8PM on BBC One tonight, 9 July 2023 at the later than usual time of 9PM.

The episode is a repeat from series 43 and first aired in 2021.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.