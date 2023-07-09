A Spy Among Friends cast revealed for ITV drama

A Spy Among Friends has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The cold war drama series is based on the New York Times best-selling book of the same name written by Ben Macintyre.
A teaser of the show shares: “The six-episode series dramatises the true story of Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby, two British spies and lifelong friends. Philby was the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history.
“This is a story of intimate duplicity; of loyalty, trust and treachery. Philby’s deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, resulted in the gutting of British and American Intelligence.”
A Spy Among Friends 2023 cast
Guy Pearce plays Kim Philby
Damian Lewis plays Nicholas Elliott
Anna Maxwell Martin plays Lily Thomas
Adrian Edmondson plays Sir Roger Hollis
Stephen Kunken plays James Jesus Angleton
Monika Gossmann plays Galina
Nicholas Rowe plays Sir Anthony Blunt
Lucy Russell plays Jane Sissmore
Lucy Akhurst plays Elizabeth Elliott
Jennifer Marsala plays Iris
Alexander Terentyev plays Orchis
Anastasia Hille plays Flora Solomon
Karel Roden plays Col. Sergei Brontov
Gershwyn Eustache Jnr plays Dr Robert Thomas
Gilly Gilchrist plays MI5 Plumber
Alex Price plays Watcher
Steven Elder plays Tim Milne
Daniel Lapaine plays Donald Maclean
Jacob James Beswick plays Giovanni
Mark Flitton plays Joe
Rick Warden plays Arthur Martin
Colin Mace plays Commissionaire
Anna Andresen plays Aileen Philby
Watch A Spy Among Friends on TV and online
A Spy Among Friends begins on ITV1 on Sunday, 9 July at 9PM. The series has six episodes which will air weekly on TV.
Alternatively, the full series is available to watch online now via ITVX.
A teaser for the first episode reads: “In the wake of Kim Philby’s escape to Moscow, his closest friend in Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service (also known as MI6.), Nicholas Elliott, is under investigation by Mrs. Lily
“Thomas from the Security Service (MI5): Did he facilitate Philby’s escape because he’s also a traitor working for the Russians, or is it just that his judgement was clouded at a critical moment by their twenty-three year friendship?
“Or maybe, just maybe, he in fact had the last laugh having manipulated Philby to run to the bosom of the KGB for foreign intelligence purposes.”