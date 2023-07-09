A Spy Among Friends cast revealed for ITV drama

ITVX - A Spy Among Friends. DAMIAN LEWIS as Nicholas Elliott and GUT PEARCE as Kim Philby.

A Spy Among Friends has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The cold war drama series is based on the New York Times best-selling book of the same name written by Ben Macintyre.

A teaser of the show shares: “The six-episode series dramatises the true story of Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby, two British spies and lifelong friends. Philby was the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history.

A Spy Among Friends. Pictured: DAMIAN LEWIS as Nicholas Elliott.

“This is a story of intimate duplicity; of loyalty, trust and treachery. Philby’s deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, resulted in the gutting of British and American Intelligence.”

A Spy Among Friends 2023 cast

Guy Pearce plays Kim Philby

Damian Lewis plays Nicholas Elliott

Anna Maxwell Martin plays Lily Thomas

Adrian Edmondson plays Sir Roger Hollis

Stephen Kunken plays James Jesus Angleton

Monika Gossmann plays Galina

Nicholas Rowe plays Sir Anthony Blunt

Lucy Russell plays Jane Sissmore

Lucy Akhurst plays Elizabeth Elliott

Jennifer Marsala plays Iris

Alexander Terentyev plays Orchis

Anastasia Hille plays Flora Solomon

Karel Roden plays Col. Sergei Brontov

Gershwyn Eustache Jnr plays Dr Robert Thomas

Gilly Gilchrist plays MI5 Plumber

Alex Price plays Watcher

Steven Elder plays Tim Milne

Daniel Lapaine plays Donald Maclean

Jacob James Beswick plays Giovanni

Mark Flitton plays Joe

Rick Warden plays Arthur Martin

Colin Mace plays Commissionaire

Anna Andresen plays Aileen Philby

Watch A Spy Among Friends on TV and online

A Spy Among Friends begins on ITV1 on Sunday, 9 July at 9PM. The series has six episodes which will air weekly on TV.

Alternatively, the full series is available to watch online now via ITVX.

A teaser for the first episode reads: “In the wake of Kim Philby’s escape to Moscow, his closest friend in Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service (also known as MI6.), Nicholas Elliott, is under investigation by Mrs. Lily

“Thomas from the Security Service (MI5): Did he facilitate Philby’s escape because he’s also a traitor working for the Russians, or is it just that his judgement was clouded at a critical moment by their twenty-three year friendship?

“Or maybe, just maybe, he in fact had the last laugh having manipulated Philby to run to the bosom of the KGB for foreign intelligence purposes.”

