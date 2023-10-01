Boiling Point has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The brand new television drama is a follow on to the hit film of the same name which was released in 2021. The TV show is set six months after the events of the movie.

Eight months following her mentor Andy Jones’ heart attack, head chef Carly finds herself in a struggle to establish a reputation for the recently opened Dalston restaurant, Point North, alongside her original kitchen staff.

Boiling Point: Andy (STEPHEN GRAHAM). Credit: BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited/Kevin Baker

The journey unfolds as the team grapples with the immense pressures of maintaining the restaurant’s operations amidst a hospitality industry in turmoil. Balancing the challenge of attracting new patrons with the financial strain of ensuring the business remains profitable, the team faces the complex task of managing their personal lives while consistently delivering high-quality cuisine.

Boiling Point TV series cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Boiling Point…

Vinette Robinson plays Carly

Stephen Graham plays Andy

Ray Panthaki plays Freeman

Hannah Walters plays Emily

Shaun Fagan plays Bolton

Gary Lamont plays Dean

Izuka Hoyle plays Camille

Áine Rose Daly plays Robyn

Stephen McMillan plays Jamie

Daniel Larkai plays Jake

Hannah Traylen plays Holly

Stephen Odubola plays Johnny Bale

Taz Skylar plays Billy

Ahmed Malek plays Musa

Joel MacCormack plays Liam Astrid

Missy Haysom plays Kit

Cathy Tyson plays Vivian

Steven Ogg plays Nick

Watch the series on TV and online

The Boiling Point TV show will begin on TV on BBC One on Sunday, 1 October at 9PM.

You’ll also be able to watch all episodes online on BBC iPlayer from the same date. The series has four, hour-long episodes.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “Multiple crises threaten to destroy everything head chef Andy Jones has worked for.”

More on: BBC TV