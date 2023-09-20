Boiling Point is the brand new drama coming to BBC One in 2023 with a start date now confirmed!

Boiling Point follows on from the hugely successful, multi award-winning feature film of the same name.

A teaser shares: “Eight months after her mentor Andy Jones suffered a heart attack, head chef Carly is battling to forge a name for new Dalston restaurant Point North alongside her old kitchen crew.

Boiling Point cast. L-R: Musa (AHMED MALEK), Jake (DANIEL LARKAI), Jamie (STEPHEN MCMILLAN), Emily (HANNAH WALTERS), Billy (TAZ SKYLAR), Bolton (SHAUN FAGAN). Credit: BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited/Kevin Baker

“We follow the team as the stresses of keeping the restaurant running bear down on them amidst a hospitality industry in crisis. With the pressure to draw in new, hungry customers and the financial squeeze to keep the business profitable, the team must find a way to manage their complicated personal lives whilst creating quality food day in, day out.”

Boiling Point start date

The TV series of Boiling Point will start on BBC One on Sunday, 1 October at 9PM.

You’ll also be able to watch online on BBC iPlayer. The series has four, hour-long episodes.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “Multiple crises threaten to destroy everything head chef Andy Jones has worked for.”

The cast will feature Vinette Robinson as Carly (Vinette Robinson) with many of the film’s original cast also reprising their roles including Stephen Graham (Andy), Hannah Walters (Emily), Ray Panthaki (Freeman), Gary Lamont (Dean), Áine Rose Daly (Robyn), Taz Skylar (Billy), Daniel Larkai (Jake) Stephen McMillan (Jamie), Hannah Traylen (Holly) and Izuka Hoyle (Camille).

New casting for the TV show includes Stephen Odubola (Johnny), Shaun Fagan (Bolton), Joel MacCormack (Liam) and Ahmed Malek (Musa) with Cathy Tyson as Carly’s mum Vivian, and newcomer Missy Haysom as Kit.

