Celebrities to be 'imprisoned' in new Channel 4 TV show

A line up of celebrities will live life as prisoners for a new Channel 4 show.

Fresh from sending celebs to live in the dark for a week, Channel 4’s new show will see a cast of famous faces locked up as prisoners for eight days.

The four part series, provisionally titled HMP, will see the celebs detained in decommissioned HMP Shrewsbury to investigate what life is really like behind bars.

The celebs taking part are Eastenders actor Sid Owen, comedian and actor Tom Rosenthal, Gogglebox star Marcus Luther, singer HRVY, Mail on Sunday columnist Peter Hitchens and former MP Neil Parish.

A teaser shares: “The six well-known inmates will be incarcerated with a variety of real ex-criminals, including those who have served long sentences for serious crimes – although all are now reformed and have agreed to re-enter prison for this series.

“The well-known inmates will have the opportunity to interrogate their cellmates on their prison experiences and former crimes – as well as examine the impact of the system on them – for better or worse.

“Run by a former prison governor, with 20 years’ experience in some of the UK’s toughest prisons, and former prison officers, the inmates will live by current UK prison rules.”

Channel 4’s Head of Documentaries Alisa Pomeroy said: “This is the sort of television that Shine makes so brilliantly for C4, in the vein of precursors The Island and Hunted.

“Once again, they’ve constructed an immersive documentary precinct where real stories play out. We’ve always wanted to rig a prison with cameras at C4, and this series comes as close as possible, allowing us to explore some of the big questions about the UK prison system and whether it works.”

A start date for the new series is to be announced.